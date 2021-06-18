HKI vs NTT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Hong Kong All Stars T20 2021 Hong Kong Islanders vs New Territories Tigers, June 19 11:00 AM IST

HKI vs NTT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Hong Kong Islanders and New Territories Tigers Hong Kong All Stars T20 2021:

The Hong Kong Islanders will lock horns against the New Territories Tigers in the third and final league game of the HK All Star T20 2021 league at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground on Saturday. The match will start at 11:00 AM (IST).

This will be the second match of the day for the Islanders, who will face the Kowloon Lions earlier in the day. They had reached the final of last season in March this year, but lost to the Lions in the title clash. The Islanders will be looking to do better this time around.

On the contrary, the Tigers opened the season with a nine-run win over defending champions Kowloon Lions on Thursday. While they missed being the finalists in the last edition, however, with the confidence gained in the first match they will look for a consecutive win and qualify for the title clash this season.

Ahead of the match between Hong Kong Islanders and New Territories Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

HKI vs NTT Telecast

Not televised in India.

HKI vs NTT Live Streaming

Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

HKI vs NTT Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 19 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground, in Mong Kok, Hong Kong and begins at 11:00 AM IST.

HKI vs NTT captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Zakir Hayat

Vice-captain: Jamie Atkinson

HKI vs NTT Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jamie Atkinson

Batsmen: Babar Hayat, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Jack Metters

All-rounders: Ehsan Khan, Akbar Khan, Zakir Hayat

Bowlers: Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ahan Trivedi, Mohsin Khan

HKI vs NTT Probable XIs

Hong Kong Islanders: Waqas Khan, Ninad Shah, Jamie Atkinson (WK), Jack Metters, Ashley Caddy, Ehsan Khan, Akbar Khan, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed, Martin Versfeld, Ayush Shukla

New Territories Tigers: Shahid Wasif (WK), Mehean Zeb, Babar Hayat, Waqas Khan, Waqas Barkat, Zakir Hayat, Rahul Sharma, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohsin Khan, Ateeq Iqbal

