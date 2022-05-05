HKZ vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, May 5, 9:45 PM IST

HKZ vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League match between HKSZ Stars vs Colatta Chocolates: HKSZ Stars and Colatta Chocolates are set to face each other today in the first Quarterfinal of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League. The match is scheduled to take place at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates.

HKSZ Stars had finished as the table toppers of Group C. Out of their three matches in Group C, the Kaif Ramzan-led side managed to win all the games. In the first game, they secured a comfortable 10-wicket against Machos CC. In the second game, they won the match by 26 runs against Future Mattress. In the final group fixture, HKSZ Stars claimed a thumping 54-run triumph against Kabul Zalmi.

On the other hand, Colatta Chocolates ended their group-stage fixture as the group leaders in Group A. Out of their three matches in Group A, the Renjith Mani-led side scripted two victories and one defeat.

Ahead of today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League match between HKSZ Stars and Colatta Chocolates, here is everything you need to know:

HKZ vs COL Telecast

The HKZ vs COL match will not be telecast in India.

HKZ vs COL Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HKZ vs COL Match Details

The HKZ vs COL match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, in United Arab Emirates on Friday, May 5, at 9:45 pm IST.

HKZ vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Salman Saleem

Vice-Captain: Khalil Ur Rahman

Suggested Playing XI for HKZ vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Hari Prasanth

Batters: Salman Saleem, Khalil Ur Rahman, Raees Ahmed

All-rounders: Kaif Ramzan, Syam Ramesh

Bowlers: Zikriya Ramzan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan Butt, Rizwan KS, Manpreet Singh

HKSZ Stars vs Colatta Chocolates Possible Starting XIs

HKSZ Stars Predicted Starting Line-up: Khalil Ur Rahman, Kaif Ramzan (captain), Muhammad Saleem, Raees Ahmed, Farhan Nazar, Adeel Meo, Abdul Ghaffar, Zikriya Ramzan, Haider Ali, Salman Saleem, Saifullah Bangash (wicketkeeper)

Colatta Chocolates Predicted Starting Line-up: Shinto George, Renjith Mani (captain), Janaka Chaturanga, Mohammed Ajmal, Akhil Das, Syam Ramesh, Hari Prasanth (wicketkeeper), Abdul Safar, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Zeeshan Butt, Rizwan KS

