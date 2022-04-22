HKZ vs MCS Dream11 Team Prediction: HKSZ Stars vs Machos CC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022Emirates 11:30 IST

HKZ vs MCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match 8 between HKSZ Stars vs Machos CC: HKSZ Stars will kick off their Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 campaign against Machos CC on April 22, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The two teams are placed in Pool C along with Future Mattress and KZLS.

Previously, Future Mattress and KZLS faced each other and Future Mattress had secured a victory in the match.

HKZ vs MCS Telecast

HKSZ Stars vs Machos CC game will not be telecast in India.

HKZ vs MCS Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HKZ vs MCS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on April 22, Friday.

HKZ vs MCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ashraf Malik

Vice-Captain: Anas Mustafa

Suggested Playing XI for HKZ vs MCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Saifullah Bangash

Batsmen: Anas Mustafa, Rajesh Vasundaran, Shaamil Ramzan

All-rounders: Ashraf Malik, Kaif Ramzan, Muhammed Fazil

Bowlers: Abdul Ghaffar-I, Renji John, Zikriya Ramzan, Arshad Mohammed

HKSZ Stars vs Machos CC Possible Staring XI:

HKSZ Stars predicted starting line-up: Anas Mustafa, Muhammad Saleem, Shaamil Ramzan, Saifullah Bangash (wicketkeeper), Adeel Meo, Farhan Nazar, Kaif Ramzan (captain), Abdul Ghaffar, Ali Raza, Haider Ali, Zikriya Ramzan

Machos CC predicted starting line-up: Amal Raj, Ronnie Thomas, Rajesh Vasundaran, Abdul Majeed Nias, Adeel Rana, Ashraf Malik, Muhammad Fazil, Naveen Nair, Renji John, Anil Pillai, Arshad Mohammed

