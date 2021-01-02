Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2020 Match 23: Live Match When and Where to Watch HUR vs SIX Live Cricket Streaming

BBL 2020-21: HUR vs STA, Match 23 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check HUR vs STA match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

BBL 2020 Match Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, Match 23: Live Match When and Where to Watch HUR vs SIX Live Cricket Streaming | In the 23rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes will take on Melbourne Stars at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Saturday, January 2.

The Hurricanes will be confident coming into this game having won against the Brisbane Heat earlier in the week. They are currently sitting at the third position with 15 points and four wins from six matches to their name.

Meanwhile, the Stars have lost their way after starting the season on a high, but their form dipped with the losses suffered in the last two games, while the other one was abandoned due to rain. They are currently at the fifth place in the points table with 10 points from five games and a win here will take them close to the fourth spot.

Sandeep Lamichhane is set to play his maiden match of the season for Hobart Hurricanes, while Adam Zampa will have to sit out as he was suspended in the previous game for obscenity and he will miss the game for the Stars.

When is the Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League 2020 match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League match will take place on Saturday, January 2.

What are the timings of the Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League 2020 match?

The match is scheduled to start at 11:35am IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League 2020 match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League 2020 match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (C), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Wil Parker, Riley Meredith

HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Ben Dunk, Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Nic Maddinson, Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan