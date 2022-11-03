Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Women's BBL 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

Melbourne Renegades Women need to bounce back in the T20 tournament to keep their playoff chances alive. The team will be playing a must-win encounter against Hobart Hurricanes Women on November 3 at the Bellerive Oval.

Renegades Women are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one win from six league matches. They started the tournament with a win against Adelaide Strikers by four wickets. However, since then, they have lost all five matches. Their most recent loss came against Sydney Sixers Women by 37 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes Women are fifth in the standings with two wins, one abandoned game, and two losses. They suffered a huge loss against Sydney Sixers Women in their last game by eight wickets. It was a poor batting performance by the team, as they could accumulate only 95 runs.

When will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) vs the Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) start?

The game will be held on November 3, Thursday.

Where will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) vs Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) be played?

The match will be conducted at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) vs Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) begin?

The match will begin at 1:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) vs Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) match?

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) vs Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) match?

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Hobart Hurricanes Women probable playing XI: Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Lizelle Lee (wk), Ruth Johnson, Nicola Carey, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman, Ellyse Villani (c), Mignon du Preez

Melbourne Renegades Women probable playing XI: Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Sarah Coyte, Sophie Molineux (c), Hayley Matthews, Erica Kershaw(wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail, Courtney Webb

