Hobart Weather Forecast & Update for Ashes fifth Test between Australia and England

Cricket fans should gear up for another entertaining contest as Australia square off against England in the fifth and final Ashes 2021-22 Test at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart from January 14. The series finale will be a day-night affair with the pink ball under lights. A whitewash result is no longer an option for the hosts after the visitors’ resistance paid off in Sydney. However, a 4-0 result will be a great start for Pat Cummins’ captaincy. Australia will aim to finish the series on a high, as they currently lead the historic series 3-0 after England managed to draw the fourth test at the SCG.

Meanwhile, England will be aiming to give it their all for a victory in the final Test. Though they have already lost the trophy, Joe Root has additional worries of selection as his team is plagued with injuries ahead of the fifth Test. Jos Buttler has flown back, James Anderson is tipped to be rested, while Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow are expected to put up a fight through injuries. Sam Billings might get a Test debut as a wicketkeeper.

All things aside, it will be a huge moment for Hobart, as the Bellerive Oval hosts its maiden Ashes encounter and first Test match since 2016. Both cricketing arch rivals will be aiming for a victory and fans are sure to witness a cracker of a contest.

Weather report

Hobart weather forecasts of potential light rain in the first few days, but likely not enough to cause any extended delays. However, the last two days will be cloudy. The temperature will be relatively cool throughout the duration of the fifth Test and will range from 21-22 degrees Celsius. The humidity and wind speed will be around 68 percent and 41 km/h respectively, as per accuweather.com

Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) probable playing XIs:

Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon

England Predicted Playing XI: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Sam Billings (WK), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad

