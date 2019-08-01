starts in
Hodge & Brooks Help West Indies to 243 Against India A on Day 1

Cricketnext Staff |August 1, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
West Indies ended Day 1 of the second unofficial Test against India A at Port of Spain batting on 243/5, after fifties by Montcin Hodge and Shamarh Brooks helped them lay a foundation on which they can further build their innings.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat, openers Hodge and Kraigg Brathwaite batted out the entirety of the morning session, putting up 87 runs. Skipper Brathwaite took 121 balls to reach 36, but frustrated the Indian bowlers till Sandeep Warrier dismissed him soon after play resumed.

Brooks then proceeded to put together another solid partnership with Hodge, crossing their individual fifties in the process and knocking the ball around the park picking up the ones and twos.

The home side went into Tea the more dominant team, but the last session saw the India A side make a comeback. From 135/1 at Tea, West Indies were reduced to 196/5, with Mohammad Siraj, Shivam Dube, K Gowtham and Mayank Markande picking up one wicket each.

India A was in a commanding position and looked like running through the West Indies batting order, but Shane Dowrich and Raymon Reifer arrested the slide and ensured the home side did not lose any more wickets till the end of day’s play, putting up 47 runs for the sixth wicket in the process.​

