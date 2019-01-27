Holder is a Legend in my Eyes, Says Chase After First Test Heroics

"Jason is a legend in my eyes, my long-term friend - I believe in him and he believes in himself. He's a warrior on the battlefield. It couldn't be no greater feeling to get that hundred," said Chase.
"It gives us big confidence going into the series because we are 1-0 up and beating a high-ranked team than ourselves. For us to carry on from here we can't get too big-headed right now. We need to continue what we do best," he added.
Holder also warned the team to not rest on its laurels, saying one Test doesn’t make a summer and that they should now aim to win the series.
"I think we ticked a few boxes in this Test match, It's about turning up in Antigua and doing the same. One Test match doesn't make a summer. We've got two Test matches to go and have to make sure we close out the series," he said.
Talking about his own double-hundred, which also earned him the man-of-the-match award, Holder said reaching the three-figure mark itself was an emotional moment.
"It's difficult to explain. A bit of emotion getting out. I've had a lot bottle up for a long time and I had the moment there to express myself a little bit. It's really pleasing to know I can bat a whole sessions."
First Published: January 27, 2019, 7:43 AM IST