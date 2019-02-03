Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Holder Suspended For Slow Over Rate, to Miss Final Test Against England

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 3, 2019, 11:15 PM IST
Holder Suspended For Slow Over Rate, to Miss Final Test Against England

(Image: ICC)

Loading...
In a massive blow to the Windies team, in-form skipper Jason Holder has been suspended by the ICC for the third Test against England that begins in St Lucia on February 9 for maintaining a slow over rate.

Holder was penalized for a second offence within a 12-month period. The first offence came during the Barbados Test against Sri Lanka in June 2018.

This is not the first time Holder has been suspended for slow over rate. Back in 2017 the Windies skipper was suspended for one Test and fined 60% of his match fee during their innings defeat to New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington. The rest of the team was fined 30% of their match fees.

Kraigg Brathwaite, who led Windies in Bangladesh, is expected to take over the captaincy.

Having won the first Test, Windies once again outclassed England in the second match to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead.

It was his unbeaten double century that batted England out of the first match. In the second Test, he only managed 22 runs but was able to scalp five wickets.

 
Jason HolderWest Indieswest indies vs england 2019WindiesWindies vs England 2019
First Published: February 3, 2019, 9:39 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking
Loading...