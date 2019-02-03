Holder Suspended For Slow Over Rate, to Miss Final Test Against England

Loading...
Holder was penalized for a second offence within a 12-month period. The first offence came during the Barbados Test against Sri Lanka in June 2018.
This is not the first time Holder has been suspended for slow over rate. Back in 2017 the Windies skipper was suspended for one Test and fined 60% of his match fee during their innings defeat to New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington. The rest of the team was fined 30% of their match fees.
Kraigg Brathwaite, who led Windies in Bangladesh, is expected to take over the captaincy.
Having won the first Test, Windies once again outclassed England in the second match to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead.
It was his unbeaten double century that batted England out of the first match. In the second Test, he only managed 22 runs but was able to scalp five wickets.
First Published: February 3, 2019, 9:39 PM IST