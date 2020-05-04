Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Holding Slams 'Ridiculous' Test Championship Points System

Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding slammed the World Test Championships (WTC) points system and stated the format needs tinkering before it can reach its full potential.

IANS |May 4, 2020, 9:16 AM IST
Holding Slams 'Ridiculous' Test Championship Points System

New Delhi: Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding slammed the World Test Championships (WTC) points system and stated the format needs tinkering before it can reach its full potential.

The inaugural edition of the WTC began in August 2019 with the top nine teams taking part as per ICC Test rankings. The final is set to be played at Lord's in June 2021 between the top two teams after the end of the league stage.

Holding trained his guns at the points system and he referred to it as ridiculous. A series is worth a maximum of 120 points, which means if it's a five-Test series then every Test win will give a team 24 points. In a two-match series, a Test victory is worth 60 points.

"It doesn't work," Holding was quoted as saying by Wisden. "First of all the points system is ridiculous. You can't play five Test matches and get the same amount of points if you play two Test matches.

"And secondly, at some point you're going to have teams who know they cannot get to the final and so those Test matches aren't going to be all that entertaining. People know it's just another game."

India have played the maximum number of series and have won seven out of nine matches. They are currently at the top of the pile with 360 points.

Australia have played a series less than India but played more matches than Virat Kohli's troops. With seven wins in 10 Tests, they are placed at the second spot with 296 points.

New Zealand complete the top-3, having accumulated 196 points on the basis of winning three matches in seven Tests across three series (including a 2-0 victory against Indian at home).

