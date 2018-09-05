Holland's Six Wicket-Haul Eclipses Agarwal's Plucky Knock As Australia A Take 1-0 Lead Over India A

Loading...
After Mohammed Siraj annihilated Australia for 243 in the first innings, India could only manage a 31-run lead after they were bundled out for 274. A combined effort with the bat saw Australia set up a 262-run target on a spinning track. In reply, only three Indian batsmen managed to reach double digits as they were bowled out for 163 in 59.2 overs. Holland scalped 6 for 81 and returned match-figures of 9 for 170, giving Australia 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Mayank Agarwal tried his best but soon ran out of partners.
Resuming Day 4 at 63 for 2, still 199 runs behind the target, overnight batsmen Agarwal and Ankit Bawne took India past the 100-run mark before the latter was knocked over for 25. Holland, then along with pacer Brendan Doggett (2 for 26), wreaked havoc in India's middle-order as the likes of Ravikumar Samarth (8), Srikar Bharat (nought) and Krishnappa Gowtham (nought) fell in the space of two runs.
While wickets kept falling at the other end, Agarwal, who was overlooked for the Asia Cup, continued his good form to keep India in the game. However, he found no support from the lower-order as well, and in search of quick runs, was dismissed by Holland for a well-made 80, studded with nine fours and a six.
Holland, 31, then got rid of Ankit Rajpoot on the very next ball to draw curtains on the match.
The second game will start from September 8 at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur.
Ankit BawneAnkit RajpootAustralia ABrendan Doggettindia aindia a vs australia aJon Hollandmayank agarwal
First Published: September 5, 2018, 2:12 PM IST