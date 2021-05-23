CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Home of Spanish Football Set to Get a Cricket Ground, Courtesy These Young Women

Home of Spanish Football Set to Get a Cricket Ground, Courtesy These Young Women

Home of Spanish Football Set to Get a Cricket Ground, Courtesy These Young Women

Cricket is nowhere close to football on popularity charts in Barcelona but the people have voted for building a cricket ground in the Spanish city synonymous with Lionel Messi, leaving authorities stumped.

  • PTI
  • Updated: May 23, 2021, 10:39 PM IST

Cricket is nowhere close to football on popularity charts in Barcelona but the people have voted for building a cricket ground in the Spanish city synonymous with Lionel Messi, leaving authorities stumped. A report in ‘The Guardian’ newspaper said Barcelona gave its citizens the chance to vote on a 30 million euro package of new facilities ranging from cycling lanes to playgrounds and out of 822 projects, the cricket ground got the most votes.

“This was all thanks to a campaign led by a group of young women,” said the report. The report quoted 20-year-old Hifsa Butt as saying that the game was introduced to them in 2018 when their gym teacher informed them about starting a cricket club out of school hours.

Also Read: SLC Sets Deadline for Players—June 3

“The women, all from Pakistani and Indian families, had little idea of the rules of cricket when the club was announced and nor did their Spanish gym teacher. Their first trainer was a Latin American rugby player and she had never played cricket either,” the report said. However, Butt’s father taught them a lot about the game.

“Then we got started on our own account,” Butt said. The report further said that until recently they played at weekends on the baseball ground on Montjuic but since the baseball season has begun they have nowhere to play.

Had Cough Syrup Without Consulting Physio, Dad & I Responsible for it: Prithvi Shaw on Eight-month Ban

“All the people behind this project are girls. Training gives us a safe space to feel empowered as women and where we can freely develop our skills. At the same time, our aim is to establish a Catalan women’s cricket eleven,” they wrote in their proposal. “We want to play proper cricket, with 11 players, with a hard ball and not a tennis ball like we use indoors. So now we need a proper cricket pitch with real, not synthetic, grass,” said Butt.

However, Damien McMullen, the Australian president of Barcelona International Cricket Club, said ,”Finding somewhere that’s flat and covers 16,000 square metres in Barcelona is impossible.” The plan now is to convert the Julia de Capmany dirt field on Montjuic, a shallow hill with a flat top, into an Astroturf cricket pitch, and it was this Euro 1.2m proposal “that hit the council for six when it won the most votes”. McMullen said there were at least 20 teams competing in the Catalan Cricket Federation, with around 700 players between them. There are also teams in Madrid, Alicante, Valencia and Minorca.

Butt said that they consider themselves as ambassadors of the game. “We’re from Pakistan and India, countries that know about cricket, but we also want to spread the news about the game in Spain,” Butt said.

.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches