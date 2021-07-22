Hong Kong Captain Aizaz Khan Arrested, Once Played Against India in Asia Cup

Aizaz Khan, captain of the Hong Kong men’s cricket team, has been arrested by the Hong Kong police over allegations of insurance fraud, as per a report in the South China Morning Post (SCMP). It is suspected that the cricketer is linked to an insurance scam involving HKD 3 million (Around Rs 2.87 crore). A report says he played matches despite claiming he was injured in an automobile accident.

After the 28-year-old was identified as Aizaz Mohammad Khan by a source, he was taken away from his home in Chai Wan on Tuesday. Upon receipt of a report from the insurance company, the commercial crime bureau of Hong Kong police concluded that it was a fraud.

In 2018, Aizaz Khan played against India in the Asia Cup where he accounted for Shardul Thakur. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, went all the way to clinch the title. Aizaz was made captain of the national side in 2019 and he has so far played 58 international matches where he has picked up 62 wickets.

In 19 ODIs, he has bagged 16 wickets, while in 39 T20Is, he has managed to pick up 46 wickets. He made headlines in 2014 when he gave just 4 runs in his quota of 4 overs in a T20 international fixture against Nepal. However, he has not played any ODI for his country in the last three years and has always maintained that he would want the ODI status back for his country and lead Hong Kong cricket to a lot of glory days.

We’ve got two more tournaments and we’ll try and get to the qualifiers again. Our target is to get the ODI status back in three years’ time. We’ve been working hard for that,” Aizaz had earlier told Cricket.com.

