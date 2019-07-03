EXCLUSIVE | ‘Honour & Privilege to Play for Country’ – Ambati Rayudu Mail to BCCI

It is widely believed that Ambati Rayudu’s sudden decision to retire from all forms of cricket including the IPL was due to being overlooked twice when spots opened up in the World Cup squad despite him being among the designated standbys for the tournament. However, in his email to senior BCCI officials, accessed exclusively by CricketNext, Rayudu hasn’t made any reference to the decision made by the selectors. Rayudu has thanked the BCCI for the “honour and privilege” of representing the country and thanked the various captains he has played under.
“I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game,” Rayudu’s email reads. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the BCCI and all the state associations that I have represented which include Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra and Vidharbha. I also would like to thank the two IPL franchises MI and CSK for their support. It has been a honour and privilege to have represented our country.
“I would like to thank the captains I have played under, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and especially Virat kohli who always had shown great belief in me throughout my career with the Indian team. It has been a wonderful journey of playing the sport and learning from every up and down it brought up on for the last 25 years at various different levels. Finally I would like to thank my family and all the wellwishers who have been with me throughout this wonderful journey.
Thanking you sir,
Yours sincerely
Ambati Rayudu”
