'Honoured' Mithali Raj Reacts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Letter

Former India cricket captain Mithali Raj has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter, saying that she was ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘honored.’ One of the icons of women’s cricket, Mithali hung up her boots on June 8 after playing international cricket for 23 years.

In the tweets referring to the PM’s letter, Raj wrote: “It’s a matter of singular honour & pride when one receives such warm encouragement from our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, who is a role model & inspiration for millions including me. I am overwhelmed by this thoughtfully worded acknowledgment of my contribution to cricket.”

“I will treasure this forever. I feel inspired and encouraged for my next chapter and will strive hard to live up to the expectations of our Hon’ble PM in contributing towards the growth of Indian sports.”

In his letter to Raj, who retired after a career that spanned 23 years, PM said, “You have served Indian cricket for over two decades. You are blessed with the necessary talent, tenacity and transformative edge needed to excel over the years. This zeal has not only helped you, but also inspired several other budding sportspersons.”

“One way to view your career is through the numbers. During your long sporting career, there are many records that have been broken as well as created by you. These accomplishments, including you being the top run-scorer in women’s international cricket, speak volumes about your abilities.”

“But, at the same time, your success is beyond statistics and records. You are a trend-setter, an athlete, who has broken many a glass ceiling and a phenomenal source of motivation for others.”

PM Modi expressed hope that Raj will “contribute towards Indian sports in the times to come.”

She ended her career after accounting for 7805 ODI runs in 232 matches, at an average just over 50. She also scored 2364 runs in 89 T20Is, as well as 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a century and four half-centuries.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here