'Honoured to be Donning the Team India Jersey': Priyank Panchal on Maiden India Call-up

After his call-up as a replacement for the injured Rohit Sharma for the national Test team, batter Priyank Panchal on Tuesday said that he is honoured to be wearing the Team India jersey.

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named 31-year-old Priyank as a replacement for an injured Rohit for the upcoming three-match Test series in South Africa.

Panchal represents Gujarat in the domestic circuit and has been a regular for the India A side. He was even named the captain of India A for their two-match series against South Africa A.

Taking to Twitter, Panchal thanked everyone for all the “good wishes".

“Thank you, everyone, for all your good wishes. Honoured to be donning the team India jersey. Thank you for showing faith in me BCCI. Looking forward to the series!"

With 100 first-class matches under his belt with 7011 runs including 24 tons, Panchal will be competing with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul at the top.

