Hope and Powell named Windies white-ball cricket captains

Shai Hope was named the new captain of the West Indies one-day team on Wednesday, with Rovman Powell taking the reigns of the Twenty20 side.

Nicholas Pooran had held both positions but stood down after the team’s early exit from the T20 World Cup in November.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the two appointments ahead of next month’s tour of South Africa when the Caribbean team face the Proteas in three ODIs and three T20s.

“It is a tremendous honour and privilege to be appointed captain of any West Indies team," said Barbadian wicketkeeper/batsman Hope.

“To lead a team that is of such incredible significance not only to myself and my teammates but to our legion of fans the world over, is something one dreams of as a child," he added.

Batsman Powell was promoted from vice-captain after showing leadership qualities in regional cricket for his native Jamaica.

“For me, this a huge vote of confidence and I see this as the greatest honour of my career. I’m a passionate cricketer who believes in leading from the front and always giving 100 percent," he said.

Kraigg Brathwaite is the captain of the West Indies Test team.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here