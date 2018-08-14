Hope I Can Continue This Form at World T20, Says Smriti Mandhana

Loading...
Turning out for Western Storm, the Indian opener, with scores of 48, 37, 52*, 43*, 102, 56 and 49 is comfortably the leading run-scorer so far in the tournament and a key reason why Storm have qualified for the Finals day. Striking at 185.16, Mandhana leads the charts for the highest strike-rate and average and has also struck the only hundred so far in the competition, a belligerent 61-ball 102 against Lancashire Thunder.
“I didn’t expect to bat this well in this tournament. I always wanted to come to this tournament to learn a few things that would help me in the T20 World Cup. But yeah, the first T20 century is always special,” said Mandhana in an interview with bcci.tv.
“More than the scores, the way I have been timing the ball in the nets and in the matches is really pleasing. I hope I continue this form in the World Cup.”
With the ICC Women's World T20 2018, that will be played in the West Indies, just a few months away, the WCSL presents Mandhana a golden opportunity to interact and share the same space as a lot of her contemporaries. This, she says was one of a major reason why she accepted the offer to play in the league without even giving it a second thought.
“When I got this offer from Trevor (Griffin), our coach, the only thing which I was keen was that the World Cup is coming. I didn’t take even, maybe a day to say yes to him, because I was really keen to play this league,” said Mandhana.
“I’ll be playing the same bowlers in the World Cup, and to play them beforehand would be a really big thing and I will also be able to tell all my teammates how they are bowling, and what they are strategising. That was a really big bonus for me.”
Mandhana's teammates at Storm include the likes of Heather Knight, Anya Shrubsole, Fran Wilson and Stafanie Taylor. The 22-year-old said that she is trying to learn as much as she could from her more experienced colleagues.
“Heather Knight, Shrubsole, Fran Wilson, along with the other England girls, and Stafanie Taylor as well, from the West Indies. So I have been picking her brain as well – how the wickets will be in the West Indies, what the weather will be, so that I can understand the conditions. It’s been really good interactions with them,” said Mandhana.
“I have had one or two lessons with Wilson about reverse sweep, because that’s one thing which I don’t really play, and I am really keen to learn, because you never know in T20 cricket, you have to use one someday. So really good interactions and good friends also. Maybe one day it will help me play better against some international teams.”
The WCSL also presented Mandhana an opportunity to meet her childhood hero - Kumar Sangakkara. The former Sri Lankan legend was doing commentary for one of the games Mandhana was part of, and she quickly made arrangements to meet him.
"I was a huge fan of him (Sangakkara) from when I started watching cricket on TV. Whenever I don’t feel good about my batting, I go back and watch his clips," she said. "He was doing commentary on our game. So I asked him, ‘Did you feel anything wrong in my batting, which I can improve on?’
"He was like, ‘You are in very good touch. If you think too much about it, you won’t bat the way you are. So just go out there, the way you are batting, I don’t think there’s anything there.’
"That was something really good to know from a legend like Sangakkara sir that he likes my batting and my drives. That was a really good confidence-booster for me. Meeting your idol is always good."
Storm, the defending champions, play Loughborough Lighting and Surrey Stars before the Finals day on August 27.
