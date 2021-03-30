- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
Hope Jofra Archer Gets Better, but Ready to Lead Rajasthan Royals Attack: Chris Morris
South African allrounder Chris Morris became the costliest ever buy in IPL auction history when he was bought for Rs 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals for the 2021 season. Prior to Morris, Yuvraj Singh was the costliest ever buy in auction history; he went to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 16 crore in IPL 2015.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: March 30, 2021, 5:40 PM IST
Morris is confident the price tag won’t impact his performances.
“It is natural to have a little bit of added pressure when something like that has happened. I would be lying if I said there wasn’t any pressure. Fortunately, in the past I have come (to the IPL) with some big purse, so at the end of the day, you got to perform on the field, no matter what your price tag is,” Morris was quoted as saying by Sportstar.
“You need to perform well and contribute to your team’s win. You focus on playing your game and having fun with your team-mates.”
Morris was set to play the supporting act to Jofra Archer at Rajasthan Royals, but the England pacer is now in danger of missing the whole tournament due to an elbow injury. Morris hoped Archer will be able to return at some point but was confident he’ll adjust to the challenge of leading the attack if needed.
“I hope Jof gets better. It is very unfortunate. It is a big loss to miss Jof for the first half, hopefully he comes back towards the end. It’s a massive miss. He is an absolute rockstar when it comes to cricket. Every single team that I have played in the IPL, my role has been with the new ball and at the death. That doesn’t really change. I have always had fast bowlers in the team and I’ve been there supporting act,” he said.
“It won’t be a new role if I am leading an attack, won’t be new if I am supporting. There is a little bit of responsibility when it comes to leading the attack. But like I said, since it wouldn’t be able to be alien to me.”
Morris has struggled with injuries through his career but stressed he was ‘not done yet’.
“It has been challenging, but I have been doing everything possible to stay cricket fit,” he said. “It has been a little bit of a roller-coaster, of course, I have been disappointed with injury – I will try my best to come back. IPL has been an incredible experience, the opportunity to play in front of a crowd, and to have done that as long as I have is incredible… I am not done. It is a life changing experience to be part of the IPL. I have nothing but gratitude, hopefully, there’s a new story waiting to be written over the next nine weeks.”
