'Hope MS Dhoni's Presence Doesn't Lead to Clash, Ashwin Inclusion a Consolation After England Disappointment'

India’s legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar welcomed the move to make MS Dhoni the mentor of the side for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, but hoped it wouldn’t lead to ‘clash’ with coach Ravi Shastri. Gavaskar recalled being appointed a consultant in 2004 and said the then coach John Wright was nervous, but expressed confidence it wouldn’t happen with Shastri.

“Under his leadership, India won the 2011 World Cup and four years before that, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup. It’s definitely going to benefit Team India," Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

“At the time (2004) John Wright was a bit nervous, he probably thought I was going to take his place. But Ravi Shastri knows that MS Dhoni has very little interest in coaching. Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni, if the partnership goes well, India will benefit a great deal from it.

“But if there are disagreements over tactics and team selection, then there might be bit of an effect on the team. But MS Dhoni’s appointment itself will be a big boost for Team India. He has so much experience, he knows everything. There was no bigger, destructive player than MS Dhoni when he was active in international cricket.

“MS Dhoni’s appointment is good news for India but I am just praying there is no clash. But if Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni can get on the same wavelength, then it’s big news for India."

Gavaskar also commented on Ashwin’s inclusion, saying it’s unlikely that he’ll be picked in the playing XI.

“Ashwin’s return is good news. But whether or not he will find a place in the XI, that’s something we have to wait and watch. Picking him in the 15 is good, even in England Test squad he was picked as part of the 15, but he is not playing in the XI. He has been given a consolation. To make up for the disappointment of England Tests, they probably might have given him the spot. We have to wait and see if he plays in the XI," he said.

