'Hope Things Come in Control Soon', Shoaib Akhtar Extends Prayers and Wishes for India

India is currently fighting a two-pronged war as along with the exponential rise in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, the country is also witnessing a worrying shortage of oxygen supply in several states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the states’ concerns around the availability of oxygen and its smooth supply to hospitals amid the ongoing shortage. In a high-level meeting today, he informed the chief ministers that the Railways and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been pressed into service for a fast and smooth supply of oxygen.

Meanwhile, seeing the plight of his neighbouring country, former Pakistan pacer Shoiab Akhtar expressed his concerns over reports of oxygen shortage in India. He extended his prayers and wishes for the people.

“Prayers with people of India. I hope things come in control soon & their government is able to handle the crisis better. We are all in it together. #IndiaNeedsOxygen #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #oneworld ,” Shoaib Akhtar tweeted.

PM Modi held a couple of meetings on Thursday, as well as, today with the industry players. There is a constant effort to maximise supplies and all the government departments and ministries are working together, he said. This was his fourth review meeting on oxygen in the last one week. Earlier ones were held on April 16,17 and 22.

The Railway Ministry has started ‘Oxygen Express’ trains to transport liquid medical oxygen tankers across the country amid demands from several states including Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, the Railways had announced it will run ‘Oxygen Express’ over the next few days to transport oxygen across the country. Under the initiative, empty tankers will be loaded with liquid medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam, Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Bokaro.

Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting on the COVID-19 situation across the country. The meet was attended by the chief ministers of around 10 states that have been reporting the highest numbers of cases in the country. The prime minister stressed that there was a need for everyone to pull in the resources and work together as a unit to defeat the pandemic. He said that the Centre was working in coordination with the states and the health ministry has constantly been in touch with them. On a number of occasions, Central teams have been dispatched to states upon request, he said.

This was PM Modi’s third meeting in 5 weeks with chief ministers of states witnessing a worrying upsurge. Earlier, the review meetings were held on March 17 and April 8.

