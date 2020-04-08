Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Hope to Win a Test Series in India During My Career: Steve Smith

Smith had captained Australia to a massive 333-run win in the first Test against India in Pune during the 2017 series.

Cricketnext Staff |April 8, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
Australian batsman Steve Smith said that winning a Test series in India is something that he hopes he can do in his career. Australia have won only four Test series in India and their last win came in 2005, five years before Smith made his debut.

"I'd love to win a Test series in India," said Smith in an interaction with Rajasthan Royals spin bowling consultant Ish Sodhi in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise's Facebook page.

"As an Australian cricketer, the Ashes and the World Cup is big but India are the no.1 team in the world. It's a very difficult place to play Test cricket, so would love to win a series there," he said.

Smith had captained Australia to a massive 333-run win in the first Test against India in Pune during the 2017 series. However, India fought back to win two of the next three Tests and won the series.

Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were particularly devastating in the series, the pair Taking 25 and 21 wickets respectively. Smith explained what made Jadeja so difficult to play in the subcontinent.

He said that the best spinners are always consistent with their length and know how to mask their variations. "If you can hit the good length consistently, especially if it is a wicket that is offering spin, then you are in," he said.

"Someone like Jadeja in the subcontinent -- why he is so good is that he just hits that good length. One ball skids out, one spins but it just looks the same out of the hand."

