'Hope We Can Work Well'- Sourav Ganguly Poses With His New BCCI Team

Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to share a picture with his new BCCI team which he will lead.

Cricketnext Staff |October 15, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
'Hope We Can Work Well'- Sourav Ganguly Poses With His New BCCI Team

Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to share a picture with his new BCCI team which he will lead.

Ganguly was elected unopposed as the new BCCI President and the former skipper wrote, "The new team at. @bcci.. hopefully we can work well .. anurag thakur thank you for seeing this through ⁦@ianuragthakur

Also seen in the picture are Amit Shah's son Jay Shah who has been appointed secretary and Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal, who will be the treasurer.

Speaking to the reporters after completing the formalities, Ganguly said he will take a look at the conflict of interest clause which has been a bone of contention.

“I’m very happy cricketers are a part of the system. They have always been a part but the numbers were not as much. Conflict is an issue which something really needs to be looked at. All other appointments that have happened, there has been an issue with everything. Commentators in the IPL, that is another issue which needs to be sorted,” he said.

He further added that Ranji Trophy will also be in focus and he will look at the pay structure of the domestic players.

"I have been very vocal about looking after the first-class players, especially the time they invest. First-class cricket is the base, the strength. I have written so many times in the last few years that the remunerations need to increase, and increase manifold.

"So that's going to be priority to set the first class cricket in order. Look at cricket structure, look how governance happens and see smooth functioning happens with no issues."

