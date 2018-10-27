'Hope We Don't Repeat Mistakes We Did in 2017 World Cup' - Harmanpreet Kaur

Loading...
"We tried to put them under pressure during power play and when chasing. The good thing is the youngsters - they are fearless. I don't feel them succumbing under pressure," said the former Mumbai and India off-spinner at the press conference on Saturday.
Despite being in a comfortable position in the run-chase, needing 31 runs from six overs with five wickets in hand, India succumbed to the pressure in the final moments and lost the final of the ICC Women's 50-over World Cup against hosts England.
"This team is more of dominance rather than competing. We tried to put the players under pressure in the last eight games that we played. At times we played only with one seamer to put pressure on the spinners. We let them go through that and come out winners.
"It's about learning through that pressure," said Powar, who took over as coach in messy circumstances after the players revolted against the previous coach Tushar Arothe.
Powar agreed it was not an ideal situation when he came in, but he was able to communicate well and convey his message to the players in a short time.
"It was not a pleasant situation to walk in as coach, but I have faced these situations as a player for Mumbai. It helped me. When you are building a team from scratch it's important to communicate well. Team India comes first is the message I conveyed and the players understood what I am talking within a few days.
"We are not here to create leaders, but to create match-winning players and are working towards this end," he emphasized.
Time to get behind the Women's team as they depart for the West Indies tomorrow for the ICC @WorldT20 #TeamIndia @ImHarmanpreet and co. all set for the tournament pic.twitter.com/qn2qSupxoh
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 27, 2018
Meanwhile, India T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur believes that the team is well-prepared, having played three T20s against Australia A. "Only a few had played in a final earlier. I am hoping we don't repeat the mistakes we did last time. We got good quality practice. We have been trying a lot of things, wanted to give chances to everyone and whatever was planned we could execute them. Our team has improved, youngsters are contributing," she said.
"I have told players to develop flexibility in order to bat at any position or bowl at any stage of the innings," she remarked.
Coach Powar felt slow bowling was one of this outfit's greatest strengths. "Our strength is, I guess, spin bowling. We need three bowlers out of five - Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil and Deepti Sharma - bowling well. In batting, we have the experience and we also have young players like Jemimah (Rodrigues). We are well placed."
India will commence their campaign with the group opener against New Zealand at Guyana on November 9. They have Pakistan, Ireland and Australia as the other teams in their Group B.
Squad:
Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy.
First Published: October 27, 2018, 6:13 PM IST