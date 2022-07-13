'Hopefully, He Recovers': Here's What Jasprit Bumrah Said About Virat Kohli's Availability for 2nd ODI at Lord's

Team India might have clinched an emphatic 10-wicket victory against England in the first ODI but there is no end to speculation regarding Virat Kohli’s injury. Kohli, who did not take part in the first ODI, is suffering from a groin injury.

Ahead of the first ODI on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed through an official statement that Kohli was not considered for selection due to a mild groin strain.

“Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has a right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them,” the statement read.

🚨 UPDATE: Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them.#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2022

Following the 10-wicket win, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah spoke about Kohli’s health. During the post-match conference, informed the former said he is unaware of the status of the ace batter’s injury but hoping Kohli’s return to the side soon.

“I don’t know the status of his injury because I did not play the last game (3rd T20I). Hopefully, he recovers, but I really don’t know the status of his injury,” Bumrah said.

Kohli endured an injury during the third T20I match played against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. He also did not take part in the first T20I of the series. Overall, Kohli had a horrendous T20I series against England. He could only manage to score just 12 runs in two matches.

In the second T20I, Kohli scored just one run and eventually, he was dismissed by pacer Richard Gleeson. Kohli looked in fine touch in the final match of the series but he could only score 11 runs off just six balls.

Coming back to the first ODI, Bumrah displayed a memorable bowling display as he scalped six wickets conceding just 19 runs after bowling 7.2 overs. Batting first, the Jos Buttler-led team were bundled out for a paltry total of 110.

India, during the run chase, reached the target comfortably without losing a single wicket. Skipper Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 76 and Shikhar Dhawan scored 31 runs (not out).

The second ODI is scheduled to be played on Thursday at Lord’s.

