Hopefully I Will Go to Sri Lanka and Get a Chance to Perform: Kuldeep Yadav

India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been having tough times with selections in recent months, but is hopeful of getting a spot in the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka. While the Indian Test team has traveled to UK for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand followed by a five-match Test series against England, the limited-overs team is set to travel to Sri Lanka for a bilateral series.

Sanjay Manjrekar Doesn’t Consider Ravichandran Ashwin as An All-Time Great

Kuldeep last played a T20I in January 2020 and an ODI in the recent home series against England, but with little success. He was not a part of the KKR XI during IPL 2021 as well. Kuldeep has fallen back in terms of selection, and conceded he was disappointed.

‘Lack of Match Practice May Hurt Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in WTC Final’

“I am disappointed not to be part of the Indian team because I wanted to go and perform and contribute to the team’s win. These things happen, yes you are sad, but at the same time you are ready to perform in the next opportunity,” Kuldeep told India News.

“I didn’t go there (UK), so hopefully I will go to Sri Lanka and get the chance to perform there. Cricket should continue happening, every player is sad when he is not in the team, everyone wants to remain in the team but sometimes the situation is such that you are not part of the team.”

Kuldeep had earlier opened up about not getting a game with KKR this season.

“Sometimes you feel you are ready to play but management doesn’t feel so. They think someone is better than you and they also think about the combination. These things happen in franchise cricket a lot. I thought I was ready to play in Chennai in IPL 2021 but it didn’t happen and it was shocking,” Kuldeep told Crictracker.

“I just think I should be playing more games because when you don’t do that, you tend to lack both rhythm and confidence. While being in regular touch, you are always high. Yes, the last two years were difficult and very different for me. I didn’t get a chance due to the team combination and sometimes you need to sacrifice your spot as well. However, some games didn’t go in my favour but you always need to work hard and keep the momentum going, your time will probably come.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here