Hopefully it is a Message for the Whole World — SL Coach on Pakistan Tour
Sri Lanka coach Rumesh Ratnayake heaped praise on Pakistan for organising a successful tour, adding that he hoped it will help in sending across a message to rest of the world that Pakistan is a safe place to play cricket.
Hopefully it is a Message for the Whole World — SL Coach on Pakistan Tour
Sri Lanka coach Rumesh Ratnayake heaped praise on Pakistan for organising a successful tour, adding that he hoped it will help in sending across a message to rest of the world that Pakistan is a safe place to play cricket.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 9, 2019, 11:40 PM IST
Sri Lanka Complete 3-0 Whitewash Over Pakistan With 13-Run Victory in Final T20I
Cricketnext Staff | October 9, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
Misbah-ul-Haq Overburdened by Pakistan Cricket Board: Ramiz Raja
Cricketnext Staff | October 8, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
Babar Azam Can't be the Only Match-winner for Pakistan: Misbah-ul-Haq
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019
NEP v OMAPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019
JER v QATPune MCAS All Fixtures
Team Rankings