Hopefully it is a Message for the Whole World — SL Coach on Pakistan Tour

Sri Lanka coach Rumesh Ratnayake heaped praise on Pakistan for organising a successful tour, adding that he hoped it will help in sending across a message to rest of the world that Pakistan is a safe place to play cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |October 10, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
"This tour is a message for the whole world, and especially a message for future Sri Lankans," Ratnayake said.

"This has gone very smoothly. Us playing here will encourage so many other countries to also to be here.

"To experience the hospitality of Pakistan is a great thing; I've experienced it after a long, long time, and if anything, it's got even better. It was a lot of hard work for the whole system to have us here.

"You've done a great job in having us here and the security has been impeccable. I've enjoyed every moment of it even though some of us came in doubt. But the doubt has been taken out now so I would like to thank you all for making it happen."

All eyes will now be on the Test series with Sri Lanka Cricket board reluctant to play if its best players opt out of it.

"We'll certainly explain that to them and they'll have seen it as well. We'll try and convince them as much as we can, but we cannot enforce anything. Hopefully, they've changed by seeing this series be so successful."

Talking about the performance on field, as Sri Lanka completed a comfortable whitewash over the hosts in the T20I series, Ratnayake said it will have an impact on the cricket loving audience of his nation and expected his team to be more consistent in the futyre.

"This performance will bring about a huge effect on the spectators, on our supporters, and on the players themselves. Our school system is a very good system. And those [young] players who are watching, the future players will certainly take heart from this and take courage and you'll see a huge impetus in the growth of the game in the future.

"What we were looking for is consistency. We won here, but as a coach what I'd like to see is do we have consistency in the future? This is just T20, there are two other formats, and we should not be over-awed by this. But certainly, we need to take a leaf from this and that should help us take it to another level in all aspects of the game."

pakistansri lankaSri Lanka vs Pakistan

