Hopefully There Are no More Bio-bubble Things: Rishabh Pant Ahead of South Africa T20Is

Flamboyant India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has expressed his relief on playing without the bio-secure bubble. The BCCI has decided to remove the bio-bubble implications for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa. COVID-19 forced the cricketing world to impose bio-secure bubbles on the players for their safety, however, it impacted their performances. Several players have suggested that the bio-bubble has affected their performances and it causes them mental fatigue.

The decision from the Board of Control for Cricket in India has been welcomed by the players as Pant said that staying without the bubble is satisfying for him.

“Getting out of the bio-bubble is really very satisfying. And hopefully, there are no more bio-bubble things, so I’m enjoying the time out now, we have gone through so much,” Pant told SG Cricket Podcast.

The wicketkeeper batter, who is currently in Delhi for the opening T20I of the series, said that bio-bubble affected players mentally which resulted in below-par performances.

“When you keep on playing throughout the year, especially with the kind of pressure it is important to relax your mind. If you can’t refresh your mind, you won’t be giving your hundred percent. We need to keep working on our mind and keep refreshing,” Pant added.

Further asked about his strength, the young cricketer said he wanted to be called wicketkeeper-batter.

“I always try to give my hundred percent whenever I come on field but I was always a wicket-keeper-batsman. Because as a kid I started keeping, as my father was also a wicket-keeper. That’s how I started doing wicketkeeping,” he added.

Pant had an underwhelming IPL as he scored 340 runs in 14 matches as he failed to guide his team to the playoffs. He will act as KL Rahul’s deputy in the South Africa series.

The Indian team has already started their preparations for the first T20I match against South Africa which will be played on June 9. Indian captain Rohit is Sharma rested for the five-match series alongside other senior players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

