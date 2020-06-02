Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Hopefully There is Some Cricket From September, Working Towards IPL: Lockie Ferguson

Ferguson is working towards an Indian Premier League (IPL) if that happens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

IANS |June 2, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
Hopefully There is Some Cricket From September, Working Towards IPL: Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand gun-quick Lockie Ferguson has said he is looking forward to training and is working towards an Indian Premier League (IPL) if that happens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at an October-November window to host the cash-rich 13th edition of the league which has been postponed due to the health crisis. Ferguson will turn out for two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) led by Dinesh Karthik.

"Fortunately, here in New Zealand we're settling back to normal -- doing our strength and conditioning. We'll be doing it for the next month or so and then I'll slowly start to get back to bowling, and hopefully, come September, there might be cricket, with rumours floating there might be an IPL. I'm working towards that and very much looking forward to the training," Ferguson told ESPNCricinfo.

Asked how challenging it will be for his body to deal with the stress of bowling quick after this downtime, Ferguson said: "The key to any sport, especially bowling in cricket, where there is high stress, is that you need to train your body to be used to that exercise over a period of time, and give it a chance to learn to do it again (after a lull), and build up the volume of doing it. If you start out slowly and give yourself more time, it's amazing what your body can adjust to."

Although he believes health is a priority now and the right thing should be done, Ferguson said nothing can beat playing in front of crowds.

Ferguson was part of the Sydney ODI played on March 13 against Australia behind closed doors. This might be the new normal for cricket going forward due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"It was an interesting experience. We were unsure whether we might play or not," he said.

"It took a lot of energy out of the series, obviously, and a lot of other sporting events were being closed down too. Playing the game was certainly interesting. I know there are a couple of memes going around of me fetching the ball from the empty stands.

"You can't put it into words, how much fun it is (playing in front of crowds). Just as the fans love it, the players love it as well -- the energy. Obviously, health is priority now and we should all do the right thing," said the 28-year old.

During the lockdown, Ferguson said he has been doing a lot of meditation.

"I'm doing a lot more meditation, which is really good and I've really enjoyed it. Because we have a routine now from Monday to Friday, the time has actually gone quickly for me.

"I've sort of really been interested to create a routine where meditation is part of my plans. But it can be difficult from time to time when you're travelling around -- you sometimes forget to do it.

"I certainly believe that it's very healthy for people and I feel a lot better after it. It's a chance to take control of your brain.

"Sometimes I think we all fall into the trap of our thoughts running wild, but it's nice to take some time out for yourself and slow those thoughts down and just centre yourself a little bit instead of worrying too much about the future or the past."

ipl 2020KKRLockie Fergusonnew zealand

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more