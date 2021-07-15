‘Hopefully, You Will Not Tell my Parents’: Ashwin’s Witty Reply to a Twitter User Who Mocked Him For His Run Out of Jos Buttler in IPL 2019

The act of running out a non-striker for backing up too much by a bowler is a mode of dismissal that has polarised the cricket world for long. Ravichandran Ashwin has been, perhaps, the most popular proponent of the dismissal, arguing that if it’s within the rule, there should be no finger-pointing towards a bowler employing it.

His argument is that the batting team gains unfair advantage and thus a bowler has every right to run out if a non-striker backs up too far. However, those opposing it claim it’s against the spirit of the game.

Ashwin running out Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler in IPL 2019 blew up into a massive controversy and is still talked about. The India offie has received support and criticism in equal measure for it and even today, he continues to defend his act.

A few days back, a video went viral on social media where the legendary Kapil Dev ran out South African Peter Kirsten during an ODI game against South Africa in 1992.

Defending Kapil, a Twitter user claimed that Kapil didn’t hamper sportsman spirit as in the previous matches he did warn Kirsten to not step out of the crease.

The user used this opportunity to take a sly dig at Ashwin. The fan wrote that Kapil didn’t slow down deliberately to wait for Kirsten to go out. Notably, Ashwin has been often accused of slowing down for Buttler to step out.

“Kapil played it very fairly by warning Kirsten once and not claiming the first time. More importantly, he did it by not stopping and waiting for Kirsten to go out of the crease. This is in the true spirit,” the Twitter user wrote.

Aswin, who doesn’t shy away from giving it back to the trolls, minced no words as he took a sarcastic dig at the user.

He said that he will do it again as if a batter can step out then the bowler can also initiate a run out.

“I would do it again if a batsman goes out of the crease. I would also like to seek your permission to do the same because if a bowler needs to run a batter out that way, he/she needs to premeditate the same. Hopefully, you will approve of the same and not tell my parents about it,” Ashwin wrote.

