'Hoping for India A Call Up'-IPL Next Gen Star Chalks Out India Debut Plan After Decent Show in Vijay Hazare Trophy

All-rounders are perhaps the biggest match turners. But unfortunately, Indian cricket team were never blessed with this rare breed. Kapil Dev in 1983 to Yuvraj Singh in 2011. All-rounders can be the link up players in the sides. Giving your captain that extra bowling option plus batting lower down the order and finishing things off.

Perhaps Hardik Pandya is India’s answer to let’s say Yuvraj or Dev as we head to the 2023 edition, nonetheless, his fitness in the longer format is a worry.

In such a scenario, a back-up to Pandya can be a godsend. And this is where Riyan Parag steps in. One of the most flamboyant next-gen cricketers, Parag has had his share of controversies, but his ability to finish big has certainly convinced IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals to retain him for another year; he is not among the seven players that were released by the franchise. Perhaps RR management knows his value. Especially his ability to hit big and also bowl some spin.

“100 percent, 100 percent. Like I said, the domestic season has been going great for me. So, hoping for the best,” he told Sportskeeda when asked if he is focusing on his bowling.

The 21-year-old knows that grooming himself as spin batting all-rounder could be his ticket to Indian team.

“That’s definitely the goal,” he acknowledged. Before adding: “I think I have had a good Mushtaq Ali, I am having a decent Vijay Hazare - with both bat and ball. If we can win the quarterfinals, make the semis and final, some of the boys can get India A call-ups or anything like that. Because we never qualified, our names didn’t come up.”

“So this time, maybe, I am hoping for an India A call-up, and the India one in the near future.”

Parag is currently busy playing for Vijay Hazare Trophy where he has done his part in Assam reaching the Quarter Finals. They now take on either Mumbai or Uttar Pradesh in the last-eight.

The Assam youngster was bought for 20 lakh in the IPL 2019 auction and has been retained since then. However, his numbers remain a lot to be desired. Moreover, he is a huge Virat Kohli fan.

“You just look at him and you can be inspired by anything he does. The way he carries himself off the field; on the field, we know what he does. All his antics, everything, everything – he is a whole package. How he involves himself in business and how he promotes his brand, he’s just a walking inspiration."

