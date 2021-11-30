HOR vs GBM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match, December 01, 08:45 AM IST

Hooghly Rivers vs Gour Badsha Malda Dream11, HOR vs GBM Dream11 Latest Update, HOR vs GBM Dream11 Win, HOR vs GBM Dream11 App, HOR vs GBM Dream11 2021, HOR vs GBM Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, HOR vs GBM Dream11 Live Streaming

After the completion of the Group A and Group C league matches in the Bengal Inter District T20 tournament, it is time for the Group B teams to showcase their talent on the 22-yard pitch. There are a total of five teams in Group C namely Hooghly Rivers and Gour Badsha Malda, Manbhum Warriors, Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird, and Nadia Super Dazzlers.

In the first Group B fixture, Hooghly Rivers will be locking horns with Gour Badsha Malda in the upcoming 17th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal will host the encounter on December 01, Wednesday at 08:45 AM IST.

Hooghly Rivers have a strong batting unit and the team will be hoping for the batters to show their magic on the field once again. Gour Badsha Malda, on the other hand, are being considered as a comparatively weaker team.

Ahead of the match between Hooghly Rivers and Gour Badsha Malda; here is everything you need to know:

HOR vs GBM Telecast

There will be no telecast of the HOR vs GBM match in India.

HOR vs GBM Live Streaming

The Hooghly Rivers vs Gour Badsha Malda game will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

HOR vs GBM Match Details

The Hooghly Rivers vs Gour Badsha Malda contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 08:45 AM IST on December 01, Wednesday.

HOR vs GBM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- A.Nandi

Vice-Captain- A.Mal

Suggested Playing XI for HOR vs GBM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: D.Prasad

Batters: S.Kumar Yadav, S.Basu, M.Firoz-Hossain

All-rounders: A.Nandi, S.Das, A.Mal, M.Mandal

Bowlers: R.Singh, S.Dutta, M.Saha

HOR vs GBM Probable XIs:

Hooghly Rivers: A.Mal, R.Singh, D.Prasad (wk), S.Kumar Yadav, S.Basu, W.Porel, A.Nandi, S.Das, D.Dubbey, S.Pakray, S.Narayan Naubagh

Gour Badsha Malda: S.Dutta, M.Saha, P.Pandey, M.Nizamuddin (wk), M.Firoz-Hossain, N.Sk, M.Mandal, B.Kumar-Mahato, A.Gupta, B.Das, R.Choudhury

