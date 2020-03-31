Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

'Horse Rider' Jadeja in Full Tilt, Posts Video on Social Media

Ravindra Jadeja's passion for horse riding came to the fore during the 21-day lockdown period as the India all-rounder was seen in action nearby his home premises.

IANS |March 31, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
'Horse Rider' Jadeja in Full Tilt, Posts Video on Social Media

Rajkot: Ravindra Jadeja's passion for horse riding came to the fore during the 21-day lockdown period as the India all-rounder was seen in action nearby his home premises.

In a tweet, Jadeja on Tuesday posted a video of him riding a white horse in full tilt. "My all time favourite," Jadeja wrote. The 31-year old was seen in black attire, wearing a headgear.

He had recently also posted a video of him sweating it out on the treadmill. "Running is my strength!! Perfect time to repair my body," he had said in a tweet.

Indian cricketers have been busy doing what they love in a rare off period when otherwise they would all be with their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League which was supposed to start on March 29.

Instead, the spread of coronavirus in the country has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi call for a 21-day lockdown which all cricketers have endorsed as the only way to fight the deadly virus.

Earlier in the day, India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma donated Rs 80 lakhs in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit said he has donated Rs 45 lakhs to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), Rs 25 lakhs to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Maharashtra, Rs 5 lakhs to Zomato Feeding India and Rs 5 lakhs towards welfare of stray dogs.

Captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have also pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crores towards the cause.

Indian women's team ODI captain and veteran Mithali Raj has pledged to donate Rs 10 lakh for the fight against coronavirus. Mithali has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Ministers Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund of the Telangana government.

More than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India and 32 people have already lost their lives.

covid-19Off The FieldRavindra Jadeja

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more