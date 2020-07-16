While the cricket world waits for a decision on the T20 World Cup and then the normally-glitzy IPL, UAE are keeping themselves in the fray to welcome the BCCI along with its entourage for the T20 extravaganza.
According to a report in Gulf News, the BCCI has decided in favour of the UAE, who hosted the first leg of the IPL in 2014, as an overseas host for the tournament.
The report further explains that franchise owners have agreed to go overseas with the IPL this year in view of the state of the coronavirus pandemic in India.
Also Read: IPL 2020, India's FTP and Sponsorship Deals on Agenda for BCCI Apex Council Meet
The BCCI were initially divided in their opinion about shifting the event outside the country however the recent spikes in daily cases have seemingly left them with very little choice about where they can host the tournament.
The BCCI is reportedly in regular touch with Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to take a lowdown on the state of readiness of the venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
Informed sources also reveal that some of the franchises have also touched base with hotels in Dubai with an aim to work out their projected costs.
IPL teams are expected to arrive in the UAE well before the tournament starts. “We need a month to prepare but our overseas players will be ready to play,” a team owner told the Indian media.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Hosts in 2014, UAE Are Prepared to Host IPL Again After BCCI Nod - Report
The BCCI is reportedly in regular touch with Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to take a lowdown on the state of readiness of the venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings