ECS GOTHENBURG, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 17 July, 2020

1ST INN

Seaside CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Seaside CC
v/s
Linkoping CC
Linkoping CC

Linkoping CC elected to field
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

207/3 (82.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

Hosts in 2014, UAE Are Prepared to Host IPL Again After BCCI Nod - Report

The BCCI is reportedly in regular touch with Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to take a lowdown on the state of readiness of the venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Cricketnext Staff |July 16, 2020, 7:48 PM IST
'Time to Start Planning for IPL' - BCCI Unhappy With ICC Delay on T20 World Cup

While the cricket world waits for a decision on the T20 World Cup and then the normally-glitzy IPL, UAE are keeping themselves in the fray to welcome the BCCI along with its entourage for the T20 extravaganza.

According to a report in Gulf News, the BCCI has decided in favour of the UAE, who hosted the first leg of the IPL in 2014, as an overseas host for the tournament.

The report further explains that franchise owners have agreed to go overseas with the IPL this year in view of the state of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

The BCCI were initially divided in their opinion about shifting the event outside the country however the recent spikes in daily cases have seemingly left them with very little choice about where they can host the tournament.

The BCCI is reportedly in regular touch with Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to take a lowdown on the state of readiness of the venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Informed sources also reveal that some of the franchises have also touched base with hotels in Dubai with an aim to work out their projected costs.

IPL teams are expected to arrive in the UAE well before the tournament starts. “We need a month to prepare but our overseas players will be ready to play,” a team owner told the Indian media.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
