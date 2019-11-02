Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Hosts Kiwis Look to Bounce Back Against England in Second T20I

New Zealand will be looking to bounce back in the five match T20I series against England in the second T20I at Wellington on Sunday, after suffering a seven wicket loss in the first T20I.

Cricketnext Staff |November 2, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
Hosts Kiwis Look to Bounce Back Against England in Second T20I

New Zealand will be looking to bounce back in the five match T20I series against England in the second T20I at Wellington on Sunday, after suffering a seven wicket loss in the first T20I.

New Zealand put up a sub-par total of 153/5 in the first T20I, and it was in the first four overs where they only scored 15 runs which led them playing catch-up pretty much the entire first innings. The Curran brothers, Sam and Tom did well at restricting the hosts in the opening exchanges, and will look to do the same in the rest of the series.

However, it was unknown quantity Pat Brown, making his debut for England who was the pick of the bowlers. Having only just completed his university studies, to give away just 33 runs in four overs and make Ross Taylor his first international wicket when he looked dangerous batting on 44 off 35 balls was admirable.

New Zealand should ideally be better equipped to deal with the threat of Brown better in the second outing, and more will be expected from the likes of Martin Guptill and Colin de Grandhomme who made only two and 19 runs respectively.

If it was England’s bowlers who ruled in the first innings, they fared excellently with the bat as well. James Vince made his first fifty for England in the format and was named man of the match for his excellent 59 off 38 balls batting at number three.

England seem to be clicking in all departments at the moment, but received a minor setback in batsman Joe Denly being ruled out of the series due to an ankle injury. He missed the first T20I for the same reason, and it’s been confirmed that the seriousness of the injury will mean he won’t have any part to play in the remainder of the series.

But considering how England did without Denly, it should not be too much of a bother, with players coming good in all departments.

The series is the first time the two sides are clashing since they played out an epic World Cup final at Lord’s earlier in the year, in which England were declared winners on the basis of more boundaries scored overall during play earlier. New Zealand will hence be desperate to level the series.

Both teams look like they will continue with the same starting XI as that in the first match. With the pitch in Wellington looking like it will favour both the batters and the bowlers, the toss should ideally not be as much of a factor as opposed to other venues in New Zealand. It has all the makings of yet another cracking T20 encounter.

Squads:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Pat Brown

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson​

Martin Guptillnew zealand vs englandsam curran

