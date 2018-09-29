Hosts South Africa Look for Winning Start Against Zimbabwe

Loading...
The Proteas will be without experienced heads such as Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis for the series as they are injured, and will be captained by JP Duminy. Hamilton Masakadza will be leading Zimbabwe.
With veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn making a comeback to the ODI team, South Africa can boast of a healthy mix of youth and experience in the squad. Warriors batsman Christiaan Jonker is the only uncapped member in the 15-man squad, while Dean Elgar has been brought in to play his first ODI after October 2015. With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on the horizon, players will want to consolidate their positions through strong performances.
The visiting Zimbabwe side will rely on their usual suspects in captain Masakadza, Sean Williams, Brendan Taylor, and Craig Ervine to keep things rolling along positively. But if Zimbabwe, coached by the Indian Lalchand Rajput want to spring a surprise on their more fancied opponents, they will surely need more heads to stand up and be counted.
The last time Zimbabwe toured South Africa was in 2010/11 and were hammered 3-0 by the hosts.
South Africa: Jean-Paul Duminy(c), Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Willem Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Khaya Zondo, Dean Elgar
Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza(c), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Murray, Tendai Chatara
Brendan TaylorChristiaan JonkerFaf du PlessisHamilton MasakadzaHashim Amlalalchand rajputSean Williamssouth africa vs zimbabwe
First Published: September 29, 2018, 8:59 PM IST