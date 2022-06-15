Hours After Slamming Ex-Coach, Umar Akmal Receives Curt Reply from Mickey Arthur

Hours after Umar Akmal alleged that Mickey Arthur had ‘personal issues’ with Pakistan cricketer, he received a curt reply from the man himself. Earlier Akmal, who last played for Pakistan in 2019, had said that Arthur had played a role in his downfall, adding that even his compatriot Waqar Younis also played a role. Now the cricketer received a befitting reply from Arthur who had said: “Look in the mirror, Umar.”

Take a look in the mirror Umar!! https://t.co/VvZKio0WpP — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) June 14, 2022



Meanwhile Akmal last played an international game for Pakistan in 2019 after which he was banned for three years from all forms of cricket for failing to report a fixing approach.

The right-hander has now come out and slammed his ex-coach, Mickey Arthur, saying the coach had personal issues with him. He didn’t spare his compatriot Waqar Younis also.

“Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me but the team management at that time did not raise a voice for me and they have been silent till today. However, Mickey Arthur later did admit that he used harsh words on me,” Akmal is quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

He said he has asked Imran Khan, now President of the nation, to recommend him to Waqar Younis so that he gets to bat in top order.

“I asked Imran Khan to recommend team management to send me at number three. Imran Khan himself asked Waqar Younis why I was not a part of the top-order,” Akmal said.

“Waqar Younis was a legendary fast bowler but I could not understand him as a head coach,” he added.

