Hours Before IPL 2023 Auctions, BCCI 'Discourage' Franchises From Playing Overseas Leagues-Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly unhappy with the IPL franchisees playing overseas leagues, according to a report in the website Cricbuzz. Hours before the commencement of the IPL auctions in Kochi, the BCCI made its displeasure known to the respective franchise owners. As of now three franchise-Mumbai Indians, , Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals - are part of the UAE league (ILT20), on the other hand, six teams - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals - are part of the league in South Africa (SA20). Moreover, Kolkata and Punjab are also part of the West Indies Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Also Read: IPL 2023 Auction: Sam Curran Becomes Costliest Player in History, Bought by PBKS For Rs 18.5 Crore

“That was the point. They tried to discourage them from participating in foreign leagues. They understood those who are already there. But they tried to dissuade us from taking such steps in the future," an official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

In fact, all six teams in SA20 are IPL subsidiaries and it is being seen as a mini-IPL.

Among those present at the meeting were BCCI secretary Jay Shah and IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal.

When asked for a clarification, the BCCI played it diplomatic, saying that they can’t stop owners from ‘looking after their business interests.’

“Not really. Other boards have all the right to start their leagues. But we have seen that the IPL is way ahead. A few of them (franchise owners) have interests in other leagues. They have to look after their business interests. We can’t stop them. They have money in their kitty, so it is their choice," IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal told the website.

The South Africa-based SA20 and UAE-based International League T20 (ILT20) commence earlier next year. While SA 20 kick off Jan 10 and end on Feb 11, ILT20 will run from Jan 13 to Feb 12.

Also Read: IPL 2023 Auctions: ‘From Being Shunned As Evil…’

Among other issues at the meeting, the BCCI brought up the matter of centralized merchandising.

“The suggestion was that both the BCCI/IPL and the franchises will collaborate and get involved in the merchandising which could benefit all parties, including the fans. The BCCI also promised the upgradation of infrastructure to the teams at the IPL venues,” the report stated further.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here