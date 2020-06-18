How Ashwin Plotted Warner's Downfall in 2017 Bangalore Test, With Virat Kohli's Instant Approval

A plan that went against all odds, and an instant approval from captain Virat Kohli. R Ashwin revealed how he plotted David Warner's dismissal in the first innings of the 2017 Test in Bangalore against Australia, showing how much faith Kohli had in his prime spinner.
India were bundled out for 189 in the first innings with Nathan Lyon bagging 8 for 50. The exectations were on Ashwin to spin Australia out, but he decided to play the game his own way.
“Virat was playing PlayStation with Saha and I went to his room and said, ‘Virat, I think what’s happening is Nathan Lyon got wickets in the first innings and the wicket was damp so somehow there is this sense of people coming in and saying that Lyon got wickets and hence Ash should get wickets and we’ll roll them over,” Ashwin told Cricbuzz.
"But I want to be in my own cocoon, where I can take this game forward the way I want. I think I wanted to go over the wicket to David Warner even if it sounds defensive. We need to put this game on pause mode, literally pause this game without Australia wresting the initiative. And I think both Warner and Renshaw have practised a lot of balls for off-spinners coming from around the stumps. So I want to change this game.
"He listened to my idea for a minute, started playing the game and said, ‘Do what you want, I have complete belief in you.’ And the next day I started bowling over the stumps. How David Warner got out in the first innings in Bangalore, where he got bowled – I moved over the stumps and started hitting the rough, and he got bowled."
Ashwin bagged two wickets in the innings as Australia were bowled out for 276. He picked up six in the second innings to bundle them out for just 112 as India beat Australia by 75 runs. It was a crucial victory as Australia had won the first Test in Pune. India went on to win the series 2-1.
