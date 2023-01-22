How Can Pace Sensation Umran Malik Rule The World? Mohammed Shami Has The Answer

When Umran Malik was roped in as a net bowler by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2021, little he would’ve imagined that in the next year or so, he would have played both ODI and T20I cricket and be hyped as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Today, he’s steadily establishing himself as a regular in white-ball cricket with his express pace making him an exciting prospect.

Sunil Gavaskar has even said that the last time he was excited to see an Indian cricket as much as he’s now when watching Umran bowl was when Sachin Tendulkar had emerged onto the season. Clearly, the expectations are sky-high.

The 23-year-old bowls regularly in the 150kphs which many believe will add a different dimension to India’s pace attack. However, the youngster has struggled with consistency and that’s exactly where seasoned Mohammed Shami feels he should work on.

“There’s only one piece of advice I want to give (you)," Shami said during a conversation with Umran in a video shared by BCCI. “I don’t think it’s easy to play against the pace that you have. Just that we need to work a little on line and length. If we can get a command over it, we can rule the world."

“You have a lot of power, future is bright. Best wishes for you, hope you do well," he added.

Shami has seen it all and knows what it takes to succeed at the top level where there’s immense pressure and maintaining calmness is the key to execute plans correctly.

And Umran asked his senior how he manages to stay calm in pressure situations.

“When you are playing for the country, you shouldn’t take pressure on yourself. You should keep trusting your skills. You tend to get carried away when under pressure," Shami responded.

“But, when you keep your cool and keep trusting your skills, you have better opportunity to execute your plans. When you are doing well, then the importance of maintaining focus is more. Keep your smile on, it’s white-ball cricket, anybody can get hit. But keep believing in your skill and keep an eye on the pitch and bowl accordingly," he added.

