'How Can You Not Have Confidence in Top Players?' - Vengsarkar Joins Chorus Slamming ODI Selection

"Number 3 and number 4 is the most crucial pair,” Vengsarkar told Hindustan Times. “It speaks poorly of the selectors that we don't have a settled number 4. How can you unsettle batsmen of the calibre of Rahul and Rahane?
"If Ajinkya cannot fit in the ODI squad, there is something more to it than meets the eye. How can you drop Rahane in the next match India is playing (ODIs) after captaining the (Test) team against Afghanistan? How can you not have confidence in your top players of the calibre of Rahane, a proven player in English conditions?"
Neither KL Rahul, nor Ajinkya Rahane have been given an extended run in the Indian ODI middle order, and Vengsarkar observed that Rahul in particular has not been allowed to settle into the playing XI.
"What's going on? If you are going to play musical chairs then the confidence of the top players player’s will take a beating,” he said. “It doesn't augur well for the future. He (Rahul) has been unsettled, which is not good for a quality batsman."
Earlier, Sourav Ganguly had said that India needs to find a settled player at number 4, speaking in the post-match analysis after the team's loss in the third ODI at Headingley.
"I think two of your best batsmen are not being looked after properly," he had said. "I’m not saying it’s deliberate. Maybe it’s a mistake, maybe when you look at things from the other side you look at it differently. But it’s my opinion, from this side of the ground, (either) of those two (KL Rahul or Ajinkya Rahane) have to play at 4 because it’s too much pressure for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli."
First Published: July 20, 2018, 11:39 AM IST