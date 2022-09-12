'How Can You Say Shami is Not in the Scheme of Things': Srikkanth on Indian Pacer' Snub From T20 WC Squad

Former India skipper Kris Srikkanth is not impressed with Mohammed Shami’s snub from the upcoming T20 World Cup squad. Shami failed to make the cut to the 15-man squad but he will travel to Australia as a standby. After last year’s T20 World Cup, Shami was out of India’s T20I scheme, however, after team’s poor show in Asia Cup 2022, he has been recalled to the team for South Africa and Australia T20I series.

Srikanth suggested that Shami should have been picked in the T20 WC squad as he has a knack for taking wickets in the powerplay overs and the conditions in Australia are also going to help him.

“Mohammed Shami should have been there. You are playing in Australia. Shami can get bounce in Australia, he has a high-arm action. He can get the ball going away from the left-hander, going into the right-hander. In the first 3 overs, he can get 2-3 wickets,” Srikkanth told Star Sports on Monday.

The All India Selection Committee picked four pacers for the T20 WC squad – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah.

Shami has played only 17 T20Is for India after making his international debut in 2013. In IPL 2022, the 32-year-old claimed 20 wickets in 16 matches and played a crucial role for Gujarat Titans’ title triumph in their maiden season.

“Why was he not picked? You have Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel good. As far as I am concerned, the 4th medium pacer should have Mohammed Shami. He has done very well in Australia all the time,” he added.

Srikkanth didn’t hold his words and lashed out at the selectors for ignoring Shami as he pointed out his IPL records and his ability with the new ball.

“How can you say Shami is not in the scheme of things. He is a very good bowler. Look at his IPL records. Fantastic, he has got the early wickets. You need early breakthroughs, right? Who will give it for you?” Srikkanth said.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohd Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

