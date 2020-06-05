Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

How Could You Have a World Cup Without Spectators, Questions Wasim Akram

The International Cricket Council is set to make a decision on the fate of the T20 World Cup on June 10

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2020, 12:46 PM IST
How Could You Have a World Cup Without Spectators, Questions Wasim Akram

The International Cricket Council is set to make a decision on the fate of the T20 World Cup on June 10. The tournament is scheduled for October-November in Australia, but given the COVID-19 crisis around the world, there's a chance that the event could be postponed.

One of the former players that wants the tournament to be pushed to a later date is Wasim Akram. The legendary Pakistan pacer said it's not a good idea to hold the tournament behind closed doors as a World Cup by definition should involve spectators.

"Personally, I don’t think it’s a good idea. I mean, how could you have a cricket World Cup without spectators,” Akram told The News, according to PTI.

"A World Cup is all about big crowds, spectators coming from all parts of the globe to support their teams. It’s all about atmosphere and you cannot get it behind closed doors.

"So I believe that they (ICC) should wait for a more suitable time and once this pandemic subsides and restrictions are eased then we can have a proper World Cup."

Also Read: Too Early to Answer Any Questions About T20 World Cup Taking Place: Kumar Sangakkara

Akram, who turned 51 on Thursday, said the authorities also have to find a suitable solution to help bowlers now that saliva is banned for shining the ball.

While the ICC has temporarily banned saliva, they have allowed bowlers to use sweat to shine the ball. The former left-arm pacer said sweat and saliva have different effects on the ball.

"I’m sure fast bowlers won’t like it if they are stopped from using saliva to shine the ball. They are allowing sweat but I can say for sure that it isn’t the same,” he said.

"You shine the ball with saliva and sweat is just something of an add-on, a top-up. Too much use of sweat will leave the cricket ball too wet.

"I believe that they will need to find a reasonable solution. But I would say that they will need to find a quick fix to this problem."

iccICC T20 World Cup 2020saliva banT20 World Cup 2020Wasim Akram

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more