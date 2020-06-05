How Could You Have a World Cup Without Spectators, Questions Wasim Akram

The International Cricket Council is set to make a decision on the fate of the T20 World Cup on June 10. The tournament is scheduled for October-November in Australia, but given the COVID-19 crisis around the world, there's a chance that the event could be postponed.
One of the former players that wants the tournament to be pushed to a later date is Wasim Akram. The legendary Pakistan pacer said it's not a good idea to hold the tournament behind closed doors as a World Cup by definition should involve spectators.
"Personally, I don’t think it’s a good idea. I mean, how could you have a cricket World Cup without spectators,” Akram told The News, according to PTI.
"A World Cup is all about big crowds, spectators coming from all parts of the globe to support their teams. It’s all about atmosphere and you cannot get it behind closed doors.
"So I believe that they (ICC) should wait for a more suitable time and once this pandemic subsides and restrictions are eased then we can have a proper World Cup."
Akram, who turned 51 on Thursday, said the authorities also have to find a suitable solution to help bowlers now that saliva is banned for shining the ball.
While the ICC has temporarily banned saliva, they have allowed bowlers to use sweat to shine the ball. The former left-arm pacer said sweat and saliva have different effects on the ball.
"I’m sure fast bowlers won’t like it if they are stopped from using saliva to shine the ball. They are allowing sweat but I can say for sure that it isn’t the same,” he said.
"You shine the ball with saliva and sweat is just something of an add-on, a top-up. Too much use of sweat will leave the cricket ball too wet.
"I believe that they will need to find a reasonable solution. But I would say that they will need to find a quick fix to this problem."
