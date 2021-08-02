How did Yuvraj Singh’s Friendship Day Post Offended Sania Mirza

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh marked International Friendship Day by sharing a special video on social media. On the occasion, the legendary cricketer decided to pay an emotional tribute to his former colleagues. He shared a compilation of sweet memories featuring his life-long pals. The heartwarming video, which featured several eminent sports personalities, has gone crazy viral on social media. Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, Mohammad Kaif, Chris Gayle, among others, were spotted in the clip. The song Yeh Dosti from the 1975 film Sholay played in the backdrop of the video. It opens with the text, “There are friends, there is family and there are friends that become family.” Yuvraj captioned the post, “To a lifetime of friendship.” followed by the hashtag ‘Happy Friendship Day.’

The post accumulated several views, likes and reactions from users of the photo-sharing platform. However, the most noteworthy response came from tennis icon Sania Mirza.

Reacting to the special tribute post shared by Yuvraj, Sania revealed that she got ‘quite offended’ by the video. Calling the two-time World Cup winner ‘motu’, the tennis superstar, said, “Cute but I am quite offended not to be in this video motu,” followed by the hashtag just saying. Sania Mirza and Yuvraj Singh share a great camaraderie. Over the years, their bond has grown, proof of the same can be seen in their social media banters.

Yuvraj gave special mention to many star members of the cricket fraternity. Team India fans and followers could not ignore that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were missed out from the video. In the tribute posted on the Facebook owned platform, the former and current captain of the national cricket team was not spotted. This left many netizens disappointed.

