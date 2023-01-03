How Former India Cricketer Robin Uthappa Maintains His Fitness Post Retirement

Robin Uthappa announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket in September 2022, after playing the sport professionally for 16 years. This included 15 IPL seasons during which he won the title on two occasions - with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and then Chennai Super Kings in 2021.

In an interview with GQ India, Uthappa’s fitness trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi has revealed how he helped the former India cricketer maintain fitness and play at an elite level.

He also shared some tips on how beginners can start and develop their fitness regimes.

Uthappa started training with Sohrab around April 2021, during the IPL season.

The duo continues to train together post the Uthappa’s retirement.

Sohrab recalls that he was training the cricketer’s wife when the player first approached him. Their main focus would be to get him fit and make sure that he remains injury free through the course of the IPL or any other tournament.

The 37-year-old remained injury free throughout IPL 2021.

Sohrab also highlighted that they worked on mobility and strengthening certain muscles to help him in matches. In the off-season, the duo would mainly focus on general physical fitness and getting him match-ready.

Sohrab also gave some insights into exercises that can be incorporated by fitness enthusiasts who have crossed 30. He suggests things such as squats with their variations, deadlifts, upper-body strengthening exercises like pull-ups and push-ups, power moves such as jumping and biometric work.

Apart from this the fitness coach also spoke about how beginners can develop some momentum to achieve their fitness goals faster.

He says advises that everyone should be looking to build consistency. After that eating healthy food is an important aspect.

Balancing the food aspect is a tough task for many. He stated that hard work is an important part of making it all work together. Solidifying the basics is another pivotal theme that he touched upon and went on to tell us about the importance of monotony.

He also praised the attitude and commitment of the former cricketer.

Uthappa played 197 innings in the IPL, scoring a total of 4952 runs, bagging 27 half-centuries during that period.

