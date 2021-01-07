How Hardik Pandya Reacted to Dinesh Karthik Calling Him a ‘Brother From Another Mother’

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik recently had a candid Q&A session with fans on Twitter. He was asked to describe Hardik Pandya in one word and Karthik’s reply is winning the internet.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik recently had a candid Q&A session with fans on Twitter. Before the start of the domestic cricket season, the cricketer answered some of the most asked questions that his fans had in mind. One of the Twitter users asked him to describe fellow Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya in one word and Karthik’s reply is winning the internet. Kolkata Knight Riders' former captain also managed to make Hardik emotional with his answer as the latter expressed his feelings on the platform.

In the Ask DK session, Karthik was quick to say that he will give one line instead of one word for Hardik. And he called the all-rounder his “brother from another mother”.

Why one word, I'll give you a line Brother from another mother! ❤️ @hardikpandya7 https://t.co/zw9HKL2aZC — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 6, 2021

While this gesture was enough for Twitterati to swoon in adoration, Hardik soon replied to the tweet. He commented with lots of love-filled emoticons.

You will make me cry ❤️ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 6, 2021

During the recent chat, Karthik also chose Hardik as the funniest guy in Team India. In the state team, L Vignesh was given the crown.

TN - L.vignesh India - Hardik n Basu (trainer) https://t.co/PnR8zEcRxB — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 6, 2021

Hardik and DK are known to be quite close to each other off the field. While in the Indian Premier League (IPL) both have always played on different teams, the duo has been part of the Men in Blue brigade. They were in the Team India squad that reached the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

Karthik previously had an Instagram live chat with Hardik during the lockdown period and the senior player was seen pulling the 27-year-old’s legs quite a many times during the session. While Hardik has chosen to skip the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Karthik has been selected as the captain of the Tamil Nadu squad. On the other hand, Hardik’s elder brother Krunal Pandya will be leading the Baroda team.