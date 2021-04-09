How IPL Revolutionized the World of Cricket : Shane Watson

IPL revolutionized the world of cricket for fans and players of the game. It created a window where foreign players from across the world came to India and played with Indian players, creating a special bond that bypassed the borders of countries. While the 14th edition (IPL 2021) of the star-studded league is just hours away from the start, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson shared an Instagram post sharing his memories of the league and his ‘second home’, India. Watson, who had been a part of IPL even since its inception in 2008, announced retirement last year and will be missing from action in future editions of the league.

In his post, Watson remembered his stints with various franchises that he played for during his IPL career and also mentioned special on-stage performance with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He added that the bonds he created while playing IPL will be lifelong.

In one of the pictures, shared by the former Australian cricketer, he could be seen batting with a bleeding knee. During the final of IPL 2019, Watson continued to bat despite a bleeding knee and went to score 80 runs against Mumbai Indians. It was later revealed the Watson received 6 stitches on the injured knee. In another photo, Watson could be seen enjoying an auto ride with his family.

Check out the Instagram post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNZyAjFlH_u/?utm_source=ig_embed

Watson, who started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royal back in 2008, played for the franchise till 2015.He was then contracted by Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore for 2 IPL editions (2016, 2017), before finally moving to the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in 2018. Watson announced retirement after playing his last game for CSK in IPL 2020.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

During the inaugural edition of IPL, Watson played a pivotal role in Rajasthan Royal’s title victory and was also awarded the Man of The Tournament title. His performance during 2008 IPL played a key role in the revival of his International career for Australia.

Watson was also the highest-paid overseas player during IPL 2014.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here