- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
How IPL Revolutionized the World of Cricket : Shane Watson
During the inaugural edition of IPL, Watson played a pivotal role in Rajasthan Royal's title victory and was also awarded the Man of The Tournament title.
- Cricketnext Staff Trending Desk
- Updated: April 9, 2021, 6:46 PM IST
IPL revolutionized the world of cricket for fans and players of the game. It created a window where foreign players from across the world came to India and played with Indian players, creating a special bond that bypassed the borders of countries. While the 14th edition (IPL 2021) of the star-studded league is just hours away from the start, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson shared an Instagram post sharing his memories of the league and his ‘second home’, India. Watson, who had been a part of IPL even since its inception in 2008, announced retirement last year and will be missing from action in future editions of the league.
In his post, Watson remembered his stints with various franchises that he played for during his IPL career and also mentioned special on-stage performance with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He added that the bonds he created while playing IPL will be lifelong.
In one of the pictures, shared by the former Australian cricketer, he could be seen batting with a bleeding knee. During the final of IPL 2019, Watson continued to bat despite a bleeding knee and went to score 80 runs against Mumbai Indians. It was later revealed the Watson received 6 stitches on the injured knee. In another photo, Watson could be seen enjoying an auto ride with his family.
Check out the Instagram post:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CNZyAjFlH_u/?utm_source=ig_embed
Watson, who started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royal back in 2008, played for the franchise till 2015.He was then contracted by Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore for 2 IPL editions (2016, 2017), before finally moving to the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in 2018. Watson announced retirement after playing his last game for CSK in IPL 2020.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
During the inaugural edition of IPL, Watson played a pivotal role in Rajasthan Royal’s title victory and was also awarded the Man of The Tournament title. His performance during 2008 IPL played a key role in the revival of his International career for Australia.
Watson was also the highest-paid overseas player during IPL 2014.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule