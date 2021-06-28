How is Team India’s ‘Current Hot Favorite’ Dish Prepared? Watch Video

There is no dearth in excitement in Team India camp as they quarantine in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, starting July 13. The squad will touch down Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and three T20Is.

A video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently gave a glimpse of all the fun that the team is having during their stay in Mumbai.

The official Twitter handle of the BCCI posted a clip of Team India’s ‘current hot favourite dish’. Known as the Mock Duck, the dish has found its popularity among the Team India players including the skipper Shikhar Dhawan. The clip shows how the Mock Duck is prepared. It opens with Dhawan admitting that the Mock Duck is his favourite dish.

Apparently, the dish is a favourite of a few more players including Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

The Indian cricket board captioned the video, “Yummy Video Alert. The Sunday Food Fix! Presenting Mock Duck - the veggie delight that’s the current hot favourite of #TeamIndia.”

Yummy Video Alert 😋The Sunday Food Fix! 🍲 Presenting Mock Duck - the veggie delight that's the current hot favourite of #TeamIndia 👨‍🍳 - by @ameyatilak#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/pWdzAfSHXb — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2021

After their two-week isolation ends on June 28, the Team India contingent will jet off to Colombo, where they will lock horns against the islanders for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The series will begin on July 13 with three ODI matches followed by the T20I schedule, which will conclude on July 25.

Rahul Dravid is the head coach for the limited-overs series. The limited-overs team includes players who were not a part of the Indian Test squad for the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final in England.

The Indian Test team continues to be in UK as they are to play a five-match series against England starting in the first week of August.

