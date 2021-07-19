How Laxity of Covid-19 Rules Unearthed International Betting Racket During IPL 2021

A tiff over compliance of mask has led to an expose of a huge betting racket by Delhi Police. The whole saga unfolded during IPL 2021 when Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium played hosts to a number of games. In one of those games, an argument between Delhi Police personnel and two men over not wearing a face mask gave way to the expose.

Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan Help India Smash Hapless Hosts

“They were present inside the stadium during three IPL matches and around 12 persons, including one from Dubai, were connected through conference calls at one time and they all were making money through online betting,” Delhi Police Special stated in the chargesheet before a Delhi Court, The Indian Express reported.

The cops had apprehended six people: Balam Singh (36), Virender Singh Shah (37), Krishan Garg (26), Manish Kansal (38), Himanshu Kumar (28), and Sandeep Kumar (41).

Shikhar Dhawan Second Fastest Indian After Virat Kohli to Reach 6,000 Runs in ODIs

“One of the suspects, Navdeep Kabli Singh (31) told police that he was working for a man famous by the name of Google in betting world, for the last four years. He claimed his employer runs a book of satta (gambling) and also owns an “online betting website”. Navdeep disclosed that he gave rates during betting and he, along with two other employees, were running “satta” from their office in Gurugram,” police states.

Fixers around the world often take advantage of the of the time lag between the actual action on the field of play and the perceived ‘live’ images. This delay can sometime stretch upto more than ten seconds. People inside the stadium pass on the information and let Fixers place accurate bets.

“On May 2, Delhi Police sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar caught Krishan Garg and Manish Kansal, standing near a gallery of the Kotla’s VIP lounge after removing their face masks. They got into an argument after which Kumar asked for their IDs. Garg showed his accreditation card, mentioning as junior assistant (SDMC health) and Kansal’s accreditation card shows he was duty supervisor of IBS facility management. Police found that their accreditation cards were made by Balam and Shah. Balam took Rs 10,000 and Shah took Rs 40,000 for making their cards,” the report in newspaper said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here