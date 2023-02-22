'How Long is too Long': Iceland Cricket Tweet on Virat Kohli's Test Century Drought, Indian Fans Respond

Team India have dominated Australia, the world’s number 1 ranked Test side, and Rohit Sharma’s men are on verge of taking over the crown from the Australian side.

Having taken a 2-0 lead in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, India have successfully retained the trophy as Indian players also continue to dominate in the ICC rankings across formats.

While the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been experiencing a purple patch, one player who has struggled somewhat is Virat Kohli.

The former Indian skipper has regained his form in other formats but he has yet to score a century in Tests since 2019. It’s been a long time since Kohli raised his bat in jubilation in the whites. On, Ireland Cricket, who are very active on social media pointed out that it’s been a while since Kohli’s drought in red-ball cricket began.

This statistic won’t please many of our Indian fans, but it is now 23 Tests since Virat Kohli scored a century, which was back in 2019. How long is too long?— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 21, 2023

“This statistic won’t please many of our Indian fans, but it is now 23 Tests since Virat Kohli scored a century, which was back in 2019. How long is too long?" wrote Iceland Cricket on Twitter.

The remark led to some furious remarks from Indian fans on the micro-blogging platform. While some fans urged the Irish side to cut Kohli some slack, others tried to troll them instead.

Maybe century loading in the WTC final!— Avinash (@avinashgoud01) February 21, 2023

Hundreds alone cannot define a batter. Consistent run-making, sans hundreds, is equally creditworthy if not more. In the case of Kohli, he is being rewarded until eternity despite an elongated dry run as a reward for some sterling performances in the past. His name is sacrosanct.— Prabhanjan Badami (@PABadami) February 22, 2023

Don’t worry the wait is at its end . It’s coming in #INDvsAUS 3rd Test Match . Stay Tuned 🙏@imVkohli— shyam (@shyam_ecom) February 21, 2023

thats just 1 year since test century .. since 2020 and half of 2021 was washed out by covid , when a man has as many centuries as VK does , its fine to leave him alone for atleast 1 more year— sehajsingh (@skdevil17) February 22, 2023

No, don’t become another @venkateshprasad, please. Leave the lad alone. He’s doing alright as a player.— Rehan.eth 🚀 | Marketing 📈 | Productivity ⚡ (@digicritics) February 22, 2023

But you won’t understand bcz you can understand only white not red (ball cricket).— Bikram Pratap Singh (@bikram123) February 22, 2023

Kohli will be hoping to end his Test century drought in the third Test at Indore’s Holkar Stadium which has slightly shorter boundaries and favours the batsmen.

The Indian team will be looking to seal the ongoing Border Gavaskar series by going 3-0 clear of Australia, having already retained the trophy as they currently lead 2-0.

